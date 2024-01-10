White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say on Wednesday whether or not Hunter and President Joe Biden spoke before or after Hunter produced a public relations stunt by appearing at a congressional hearing to hold him in contempt of Congress for failing to appear for a deposition.

Jean-Pierre previously said Joe Biden was “certainly familiar with what his son was going to say” at the press conference when Hunter Biden refused to appear for a subpoenaed deposition.

Jean-Pierre’s statement led House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) to investigate whether Joe Biden if “in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress.”

“Did the President speak to his son before or after his appearance on Capitol Hill,” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre during the press briefing.

“I’m not gonna speak to the President’s private conversation with his family,” she replied.

“Was the White House informed in advance that Hunter Biden would be showing up at the House Oversight Committee hearing?” a second reporter asked.

“He makes his own decisions,” Jean-Pierre said, dodging the question.

WATCH — Hunter Biden Walks Out of House Oversight Hearing Before MTG Has Chance to Ask Him Questions:

U.S. House of Representatives

Hunter, along with his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, and so-called “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, showed up at Wednesday’s hearing. The House Oversight Committee weighed whether or not to approve a resolution to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress to convey to the House floor:

“You are the epitome of white privilege…You have no balls…I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go to jail,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said, directing her comment toward the president’s son sitting before her.

“[He] sits here with a smug look on his face and runs away when it’s my turn to talk,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said as Hunter Biden and his posse left the hearing. “He can’t even face my words as I was about to speak to him,” she said. “ What a coward.”

Before Hunter Biden left the room, congressional leaders could have sent the House Sergeant at Arms to arrest and detain him for failing to comply with a subpoena.

Karine Jean-Pierre is unwilling, or unable, to say whether Biden spoke to Hunter after Hunter's theatrics on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/avLpaW139N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

