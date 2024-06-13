Report: Joe Biden OKs ‘DACA 2’ Parole Amnesty

President Joe Biden’s proposal will offer an amnesty — and quick access to green cards — to perhaps one million migrants, according to PBS.org.

“Biden is expected to make the announcement Tuesday, according to multiple sources, at a planned White House event marking the 12th anniversary of the [2012] Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shielded more than 800,000 [younger migrants] brought to the U.S. as children,” PBS reported June 13.

The Associated Press (AP), however, said the amnesty offer is not finalized:

The people said those actions could be unveiled as early as next week, although a White House official stressed Thursday that no final decisions have been made on what Biden will announce, if anything. As of earlier this week, Biden had not been presented with the proposal for his final approval, adding to the uncertainty for the timing of any announcement.

The sources cited by PBS said the amnesty would help fewer than one million illegal migrants who are married to U.S. citizens.

The “Parole in Place” amnesty would allow the spouses to get green cards and citizenship after five years if it is not blocked by the courts.

Many polls show that most Americans — including American Latinos — are growing more opposed to Biden’s easy migration policies. In a June YouGov poll, Hispanic adults were split evenly when asked about migration, with 29 percent saying “better off” and 29 percent saying “worse off.”

The amnesty is being pushed by Biden’s impeached, pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, and by FWD.us, an advocacy group for wealthy investors in consumer-economy companies. The investors favor Biden’s migration because it has provided them with a population of ten million additional consumers, renters, and low-wage workers.

The amnesty would help “millions of families,” according to FWD.us.

Since April 10, the well-funded FWD.us group has been touting the amnesty via administration allies, friendly media sources, and its large network of advocacy groups.

The PBS report was co-authored by a radically pro-migrant journalist, Amna Nawaz. “I see [immigration] as an expansion of civil rights and equality,” she said in a 2017 ABC interview, adding:

America in the way that it has always existed is an ideal, it’s progress … the idea of America [is] working towards an ideal of equality in which all men [including migrants] are created equal, in which all communities [including migrant populations] have access to the same resources, the chance for life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness. That is the ideal.

That ideological view is held by a small minority of Americans. However, a growing plurality of Americans recognize migration as an economic burden to ordinary Americans.

Biden’s migration is “flooding America’s labor pool with millions of low-wage illegal migrants who are directly attacking the wages and opportunities of hard-working Americans,” said a May statement from former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Parole in Place

The Biden amnesty would use a narrow “humanitarian parole” door in the border laws that exists for border emergencies, such as a sick passenger on an international flight or a person rushing to a U.S. funeral.

The parole-for-marriage proposal — if enacted — would extend the parole loophole beyond the border and encourage more illegal migration and more parole amnesties, said Rob Law, the director of the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration at the American First Policy Institute.

“It is going to create further pull factors [by telling migrants] that ‘If you too can just find your way into the United States and marry a U.S. citizen, you will find a way to a green card and a permanent life here’ in complete violation of the immigration laws, in complete disregard of our border security and national sovereignty,” he told Breitbart News.

The “parole in place” plan is “legally questionable (at best),” wrote Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies. “If the White House gets away with it, expect a cascade of other Parole in Place programs for illegal parents of U.S. citizens, and then parents of green-card holders, and so on,” Arthur added.

The amnesty will further spotlight Biden’s border failure in the 2024 election — and so risk the political goals sought by other interest groups in the Democratic Party, such as climate activists, African-American activists, and unions.

But “this expected new action to protect undocumented spouses could also provide the president a political boost with Latino voters and his base,” PBS claimed.

In 2012, President Barack Obama used his illegal DACA amnesty to stir up his pro-migration, pro-minority progressive base before the 2012 elections. The FWD.us advocacy group is trying to win progressive support for their amnesty:

Since 2012, driven in part by Obama’s DACA, the nation’s politics and polls have turned away from support for migration. In 2016, for example, Americans elected Donald Trump to replace Obama.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has quietly adopted a policy of Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after it helped investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, white-collar graduates, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The rarely mentioned economic policy has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded, low-status Americans.

The secretive economic policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens and economies in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The colonialism-like policy has also damaged small nations and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.