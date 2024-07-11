Poll: Majority of Voters Believe Joe Biden Is Not Really in Charge

Following President Joe Biden’s debate flub — and as some left-wing celebrities and Democrats call for his replacement — a majority of likely U.S. voters believe he is not really calling the shots, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

When asked, “Is Joe Biden really doing the job of president, or are others making decisions for him behind the scenes?” just 38 percent of likely voters say Biden is really doing the job of president — down from 40 percent in 2023. In contrast, 52 percent of respondents say others are making decisions for Biden behind the scenes, and ten percent are unsure.

Joe Biden appears to wonder off into the distance… With Jill Biden absent her responsibility, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni directed him back to the group pic.twitter.com/3Iszqr9zki — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 13, 2024

Out of those who say Biden is not really doing the job of president, 39 percent believe his senior political advisers are running the show at the White House. Ten percent say cabinet officials are making decisions for the 81-year-old president. Nine percent believe First Lady Jill Biden — who seemingly guides Joe Biden around — is actually in charge. Thirty-two percent think someone else behind the scenes is steering the ship, and another ten percent are unsure.

WATCH: Biden lead down the stairs, staggering, while Jill guides him down the stage like a dog master so he can chit chat with CNN debate moderators pic.twitter.com/86M8LyuwUN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2024

By political affiliation, just 15 percent of Republicans and 29 percent of unaffiliated voters believe Biden is really doing the job of president, the survey found. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, 58 percent of unaffiliated voters, and 23 percent of Democrats say others are making decisions for Biden, while 67 percent of Democrats believe Biden is in control.

Rasmussen also asked respondents, “How confident are you that Joe Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States?”

“Just 26 percent of voters are Very Confident that Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States,” according to the survey report. “Another 18 percent say they are Somewhat Confident in Biden’s capability, while 11 percent are Not Very Confident and 44 percent are Not At All Confident. These findings have changed little since last July.”

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Democrats have more faith in Biden’s mental and physical fitness than Republicans and unaffiliated voters, the survey found. Seventy-four percent of Democrats are “at least somewhat confident” that Biden is up to the job — an opinion shared by only 23 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of unaffiliated voters. Conversely, 66 percent of GOP voters, 56 percent of unaffiliated voters, and 11 percent of Democrats are “not at all confident” Biden has what it takes to be president of the United States.

Interestingly, 53 percent of voters under 40 are “at least somewhat confident that Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States,” the survey found. That belief is only shared by 39 percent of respondents ages 40-64 and 44 percent of those 65 and older.

The survey of 1,103 likely voters was conducted between July 7 and July 9. The margin of sampling error is ± three percentage points at the 95 percent level of confidence.