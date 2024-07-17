Livewire*** Night Three of the Republican National Convention

The third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will formally introduce the nation to former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

Vance is scheduled to speak last tonight, and the Rust Belt populist will be introduced by his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who met the Ohio senator and Marine veteran when they both were students at Yale Law School. Chilukuri Vance, a trial lawyer and native of San Diego, California, was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Other speakers tonight include Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Peter Navarro, Kellyanne Conway, Gov. Doug Burgum (ND), and Gov. Greg Abbott (TX).

But the main attraction tonight is the Hillbilly Elegy author himself. Vance is expected to talk about his background and Trump’s vision for the country.

The Trump-Vance campaign got in a good troll of the Biden-Harris campaign today, when they issued the following statement in response to a question about scheduling the vice-presidential debate:

We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.

And speaking of the Democratic Party nominee, he reportedly has tested positive yet again for COVID.

The Democratic National Committee is moving ahead with plans to nominate President Joe Biden via a virtual roll call in the first week of August, despite continued calls for him to step aside as the party’s nominee and a recent AP-NORC poll showing that nearly two-thirds of Democrats want him to withdraw. The latest defector is California Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff (aka “Pencil Neck”), who released a statement Wednesday urging Biden to “pass the torch.”

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” Schiff said in the statement. “And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

Schiff, a close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joins nearly two dozen other House and Senate Democrats in calling for Biden to step aside. But, as Schiff’s statement acknowledges, the choice is “Biden’s alone.” He secured his party’s nomination, and they can’t boot him unless he agrees to go. And a man who got elected to the Senate at age 30 and spent nearly half a century clawing his way to the Oval Office is unlikely to cede power no matter how muddled his brain might be and no matter how many “rambling” Zoom calls get leaked to the media.

New revelations continue to emerge about Saturday’s assassination attempt against Trump. Breitbart’s Kristina Wong has been chronicling the latest revelations, including a disturbing timeline of events. We now know, for example, that the shooter was spotted over 30 minutes before he opened fire and that local police counter-snipers, who were stationed inside the building the shooter used rather than on top of the roof, saw the shooter with his rangefinder scoping out the rooftop and relayed this information to the command center. In fact, the would-be assassin had reportedly “raised suspicions” hours before the shooting because of his rangefinder, but amazingly he was somehow allowed to scale a roof with a rifle.

But for now, all eyes are on Milwaukee. And in newsrooms everywhere the debate is about whether it should be “J.D.” or “JD” — with or without the periods. Vance’s bestselling book cover lists his name as “J.D.,” but the senator’s social media pages list it both ways. Puck News asked the senator himself today and was told that he likes it as “JD” without the periods. But old habits are hard to break, so until I see how it’s written on the White House website, I’ll stick with “J.D.”

Follow Breitbart News for live updates below, all times Pacific.

***

4:30 p.m.

Former Ambassador to the Vatican Callista Gingrich speaks of Trump’s commitment to freedom of religion. She’s followed by her husband, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

4:22 p.m.

Florida’s Rep. Matt Gaetz says, “We saw people in the witness protection program more than we saw unscripted Joe Biden.” And he dings New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who was found guilty yesterday in his federal bribery trial.

Speaking of Biden, he is looking very frail this evening in this video of him boarding Air Force One.

.⁦@POTUS⁩ is back on Air Force One and we’re headed to Delaware pic.twitter.com/SLGfL8pcN1 — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) July 17, 2024

4:16 p.m. PT

Congressman and Dr. Ronny Jackson from Texas is up next. He talks about his service as a doctor and combat vet and White House physician for both Presidents Obama and Trump. He speaks of how Trump took a bullet last Saturday. And he speaks of how important it is to have a president who is healthy enough to serve. “And let’s not kid ourself that Father Time has been kind to Joe Biden,” he says.

He calls out Joe Biden’s family and staff for covering up his health issues and not encouraging him to step aside for the good of the country. And he hammers Vice President Kamala Harris for “putting party before country” in not being honest about Biden’s decline. He says that Harris is “as unfit in character as Joe Biden is in body and mind.”

4:10 p.m. PT

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, wearing enormous cross earrings, introduces herself as “Nancy don’t call me Pelosi Mace.” She seems to be shouting into the microphone, which is a habit of speakers who think they need to project their voice to address the convention hall instead of just letting the microphone do the work for them and just speak to audience at home (who are the real people you want to speak to).

3:55 p.m. PT

And the night kicks off with a lovely rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. The speakers in the first half hour will be Rep. Brian Mast (FL), Rep. Nancy Mace (SC), Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), and former Ambassador Callista Gingrich.