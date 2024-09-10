Donald Trump Rips Kamala Harris as a ‘Marxist’ During Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris “is a Marxist,” former President Donald Trump said of Harris during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“She’s a Marxist,” Trump said. “Everybody knows she’s a Marxist. Her father’s a Marxist Professor in Economics, and he taught her well.”

Marxism is an ideology in American society and culture. It is often cloaked in labels like “progressivism,” “democratic socialism,” and “social activism,” according to Mark Levin.

Sixty-one percent of likely voters believe the next president should represent a major change from the Biden-Harris administration, while only 25 percent said Harris represented that change, a Times/Siena College poll found Sunday. A majority said Trump represents the change.

Harris comes into the debate with a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

