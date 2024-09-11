Fact Check: CNN Claims Kamala Harris Only Made One False Statement During Debate

CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris delivered only one false statement during Tuesday night’s debate on ABC News, CNN Senior Reporter Daniel Dale alleged.

VERDICT: False. Harris delivered at least 21 false statements and hoaxes, according to Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo:

1. “Very fine people” hoax

2. Project 2025 hoax

3. False claims on Trump trade deficit

4. Putin can “do whatever the hell he wants”

5. “Dictator on day one” hoax

6. Blaming botched Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump

7. Putin “would be sitting in Kyiv”

8. “Bloodbath” hoax

9. Abortion “monitor” hoax

10. Rental property hoax

11. Central Park Five “execution” hoax

12. “Suckers and losers” hoax

13. False fracking claims

14. False oil production claims

15. National Sales Tax

16. Distorting unemployment figures

17. “I was raised middle-class”

18. “Terminating” the Constitution

19. “Sold us out” to China

20. “Not one” troop in any war zone

21. Taking guns away

Read more specifics on Harris’s false statements and hoaxes here.

Dale alleged that the only false statement Harris delivered was a claim that former President Donald Trump left the Biden-Harris administration the worst employment since the Great Depression.

“So, the Biden-Harris administration was not actually left the worst unemployment since the Great Depression,” Dale reported Tuesday evening:

They were left a 6.4 percent unemployment rate in January 2020, one that was certainly elevated, by recent standards — pretty high — but it was significantly down from the 14.18 percent level it reached early in the pandemic, so, it was already improving at the time the Biden-Harris administration took office, and that 6.4 percent level was the highest since the Great Recession, so, in the last 20 years, not going back decades.

Democrat allies in the establishment media widely applauded ABC News debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for their performance.

Muir and Davis attempted to “fact-check” Trump at least seven times but never did so with Harris, according to an analysis by Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak. Harris regurgitated many hoaxes, notably the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax, but the moderators turned a blind eye. The “fact-checking” was in one direction, Pollak found.

At one point in the debate, Muir even fact-checked Trump’s claim that he was sarcastic when discussing the results of the 2020 election in a recent interview.

More is here on the moderators’ bias.

“I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.