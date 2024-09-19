Former President Donald Trump believes the Harris campaign “illegally” spied on his campaign with materials hacked by Iranian cyber actors.

Malicious Iranian cyber actors hacked Trump campaign materials in June and early July and gave them to the Biden-Harris campaign and the media, as reported by Breitbart News.

“WOW, JUST OUT! THE FBI CAUGHT IRAN SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GIVING ALL OF THE INFORMATION TO THE KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN. THEREFORE SHE AND HER CAMPAIGN WERE ILLEGALLY SPYING ON ME,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening.

“TO BE KNOWN AS THE IRAN, IRAN, IRAN CASE!” Trump added. “WILL KAMALA RESIGN IN DISGRACE FROM POLITICS? WILL THE COMMUNIST LEFT PICK A NEW CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HER?”

The Harris campaign claimed it had no prior knowledge of the materials, but many members of President Joe Biden’s senior campaign staff either worked or are members of the Harris campaign since the Democrat party substituted Vice President Kamala Harris for Biden atop its presidential ticket.

“We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt,” Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

The Biden-Harris campaign did not use the materials and media apparently did not publish them, the Associated Press reported:

At least three news outlets — Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post — were leaked confidential material from inside the Trump campaign. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what it received. Politico reported that it began receiving emails on July 22 from an anonymous account. The source — an AOL email account identified only as “Robert” — passed along what appeared to be a research dossier that the campaign had apparently done on the Republican vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The document was dated Feb. 23, almost five months before Trump selected Vance as his running mate. The emails “contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails,” according to a statement released by the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The hack underscores Iran’s brazen effort to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Democrats. The Trump administration took serious measures to curtail Iran’s aggression toward the United States and its allies.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.