Biden/Harris Welcomed 2.6 Million Illegal Migrants in 2024

The migration network created by President Joe Biden’s deputies welcomed five illegal migrants through the border in 2024 for every two legal migrants admitted by Congress’s 1990 immigration law.

The combined inflow means that Biden’s deputies admitted roughly one legal or illegal migrant for every American born in 2024.

The constitution says Congress controls immigration rules, “but this is a parallel immigration system” outside the law passed by Congress in 1990, noted Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies. He added:

Congress has said that people who don’t have visas, who aren’t admissible, aren’t supposed to be coming through the borders.

Border officials registered 2.9 million “inadmissible” migrants at the southern border in the fiscal year of 12 months up to October, according to agency data released on October 22.

At least 1.3 million were invited to cross the border via the humanitarian parole programs created by Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. These migrants can be counted because they are registered and released by the Office of Field Operations, which works at the official “ports of entry” along the border.

In 2021, Kamala Harris declined Biden’s invitation to help oversee Mayorkas’s migration policy.

Mayorkas’s Department of Homeland Security says 700,000 migrants were returned to Mexico or removed to their home countries in the 12 months up to October.

That claims shows that 2.2 million of the 2.9 million migrants were let into the United States. Few of the 2.2 million migrants were detained, despite the 1990 law requiring that asylum seekers be held until their asylum pleas are decided.

The agency claimed that the number of additional migrants who sneaked through the border — dubbed “gotaways” — have dropped: “The estimated number of migrant gotaways – people who crossed the border without encountering [border guards] – has decreased approximately 60% from FY 2023 to FY 2024.”

But that statement suggests that 400,000 gotaways successfully crossed the border into American society because the official estimate of 2023 gotaways was 670,000.

The gotaways numbers spotlight the reality that Mayorkas has minimized deportations from arrests north of the border. The hands-off policy means the gotaways are welcomed to work once they sneak past the border guards.

Overall, the data suggests that Biden’s parallel immigration system welcomed a total of 2.6 million “inadmissible” migrants or gotaways through the southern border in fiscal 2024.

Meanwhile, the legal immigration system allows roughly one million legal migrants per year, plus at least 500,000 white-collar and blue-collar contract workers.

Together, Congress’s and Biden’s immigration networks allowed roughly 3.6 million legal and illegal migrants in 2024 — or one migrant for every American birth.

Just 3.6 million Americans were born in 2023, down from 3.7 million in 2022 and 2021.

If elected President, Harris is expected to welcome 12 million illegal and legal migrants, despite the huge pocketbook and civic damage to ordinary Americans.

Federal judges have generally refused to block Mayorkas’s parallel migration system, even when asked by members of Congress, former judge Arthur noted:

Their attitude is, “Look Congress, if you don’t like it, you can do what you want to do.” In fact, one of the statements that they put into United States v. Texas [a 2022 decision] was, if the people don’t like it, they could vote out the officials.

Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners, his willingness to put his priorities above the law, and the claimed “needs” of U.S. businesses — regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the impact on U.S. children, or Americans’ rational opposition.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has quietly adopted a policy of Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after Congress voted to help investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The Extraction Migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, white-collar graduates, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The little-recognized economic policy has loosened the economic and civic feedback signals that animate a stable economy and democracy. It has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded, low-status Americans.

Donald Trump and his campaign team recognize the economic impact of migration. Biden’s unpopular policy is “flooding America’s labor pool with millions of low-wage illegal migrants who are directly attacking the wages and opportunities of hard-working Americans,” said a May statement from Trump’s campaign.

The secretive economic policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, apartment-sharing renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens and economies in Canada and the United Kingdom — even as China leads the world in automated production technology.

The colonialism-like policy has also damaged small nations and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.