NYT’s Nate Cohn: Donald Trump Could Win Popular Vote

Donald Trump could win the popular vote, the New York Times’s Nate Cohn wrote Friday, which would provide the former president with a mandate.

Cohn’s admission Trump could not only win the Electoral College vote but also claim the popular vote underscores the establishment media’s acknowledgment of Trump’s momentum with just 11 days until election.

The latest Time’s polling, published Friday, shows Trump is winning by one point nationally (with third party candidates included).

Cohn reported on the possibility of Trump winning the popular vote, which has not been won by a Republican in 20 years:

If Mr. Trump did win the popular vote this time, it would be straightforward to explain. The poll shows that Ms. Harris faces real headwinds — the kind that would ordinarily cost a candidate the election: Just 28 percent of voters say the country is on the right track. No party has retained the White House (or won the popular vote) when such a small share of voters think things are going well.

President Biden’s approval rating is just 40 percent. No party has held the White House (or won the popular vote) when the president’s approval rating is that low.

The Times poll is not the only poll that shows Trump nationally in the lead. A Wall Street Journal survey showed Trump up three points, while an CNBC poll found him up two points.

The race, however, is still very close. Trump faces headwinds from the administrative state, federal agencies, big tech, big media, and Obama/Clinton world. Democrats and their allies will work tirelessly over the next three weeks to prevent Trump from completing the greatest political comeback in modern American politics.

“Republicans need every patriot to volunteer to get out the vote for President Trump and volunteer to ensure election integrity,” GOP strategist Alex DeGrasse told Breitbart News. “We need the grassroots to sign up to get trained to work as poll watchers to help secure President Trump’s victory. We cannot rest until we successfully protect every legal vote.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.