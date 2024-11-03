Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say whether or not she would vote for California’s Proposition 36 because “it’s the Sunday before the election.”

Harris’s refusal to articulate a position on the measure underscores her strategy to not irritate the radical left while trying to remain ambiguous to attract moderates.

California’s Proposition 36 would give drug traffickers and serial shoplifters tougher penalties.

“How did you vote on Prop 36?” a reporter in Detroit asked Harris.

“So, I have — my ballot is on its way to California and I’m gonna trust the system that it will arrive there and I am not gonna talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” she replied:

Harris’s failure to answer about policy positions is a longstanding issue. She has failed to define her position on 15 policies, Axios reported Sunday, making her the “no comment” candidate:

One thing is clear about Vice President Harris’ intent to stick to her old liberal views or govern with new centrist thinking: She doesn’t want voters to know. Why it matters: Harris is the “no comment” candidate — purposely and strategically. She has calculated that it’s safer to be vague on policy matters than lampooned as a flip-flopper or left-winger. Zoom in: Harris and her staff have refused to detail her position on more than a dozen of her previous stances the past three months in response to questions by Axios. The response to those inquiries: No comment.