President Joe Biden doesn’t seem to care about his job after the party ousted him in July.

Biden is upset and angry about being forced from the presidential ticket, Politico reported Monday, and he seems to believe he “doesn’t owe much more to a party that unceremoniously pushed him aside.”

Biden has spent the weeks since the election mostly out of public view. He refuses to answer questions about pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, and did not attend the historic reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday. He sent first lady Jill Biden in his stead, fueling speculation about whether or not he is well enough for public events.

Biden is an elderly man with a poor memory, special counsel David Hur said in February. The press did not report much on the statement until his debate performance in July that triggered his departure from the race and, as it seems, from public life.

The president is still the president for 42 more days, but Democrats and former aides believe Biden “left the Oval Office weeks ago,” leaving many to wonder who is running the federal government, Politico’s Adam Cancryn, Lauren Egan, Adam Wren, and Ally Mutnick reported:

Biden has effectively disappeared from the radar in the wake of Democrats’ bruising electoral loss. Since Nov. 5, he’s largely stuck to prepared remarks, avoided unscripted public appearances or press questions and opted to sit out the raging debate over Donald Trump’s victory, policy conversations in Congress and the Democratic Party’s future. … Biden’s low profile since the election has contributed to the sense of rudderlessness that’s taken hold across swaths of Washington, as lawmakers, aides and party officials brace for Trump’s return to power and seek a new direction and vision ahead of the midterms and 2028. The White House and Biden, they say, has shown little interest in helping chart the party’s future beyond Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration. Biden has focused his aides’ energies largely on managing the presidential transition and tending to a few final items meant to burnish his legacy, including a speech on the economy Tuesday. And Vice President Kamala Harris, who cast herself on the campaign trail as the future of the party, has all but disappeared from the scene.