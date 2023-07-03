Report: 4 Dead After Attacker with Multiple Guns Opens Fire in Philly

Four people were killed and four others injured after an alleged attacker with multiple firearms opened fire in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Monday night around 8:30 p.m.

6ABC indicated six people were shot, which means some of the injuries may have been from trying to flee the area when the gunshots rang out.

CNN reported that the shooting suspect was arrested in an alley after the incident. He allegedly had a rifle and a handgun.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the attack, saying, “At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals.”

Democrat-run Baltimore saw a similar attack on Sunday in which 32 people were shot.

Breitbart News noted that police indicated there were multiple shooters involved in the Baltimore incident.

WBALTV quoted acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley saying, “We do know more than one person was shooting. We don’t know if they were targeted (shootings) or whether they were shooting indiscriminately up the street.”

