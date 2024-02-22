FAIL: Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Bringing Hammer to a Gunfight

An alleged intruder armed with a hammer was airlifted to a hospital Monday after a Grayson County, Texas, homeowner shot him around 4:30 p.m.

ABC 10 reported that the suspect allegedly “forced his way into the home.”

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office indicated that “the homeowner attempted to get the man to leave and was struck by the hammer.”

The homeowner responded by shooting the alleged intruder and then calling 911.

KXII noted that the alleged intruder was transported to a hospital “by air ambulance” after being shot. On Tuesday, he was critical but stable.

Breitbart News reported that an alleged intruder attempted to enter a St. Louis building from a fire escape around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday and was shot by a building occupant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that responding officers found the suspect deceased on the scene.

