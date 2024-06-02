A Chicago concealed carry permit holder foiled an attack Friday night by pulling his gun and shooting three suspects who were beating him.

ABC 7 reported the incident occurring “around 11:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.”

Apparently, four men were in a disagreement when three of them began beating the fourth. The fourth man, a 43-year-old, then pulled his handgun and shot, wounding all three.

The attackers were ages 22, 29, and 55, and were all in critical condition upon reaching the hospital.

RELATED: Chicago Under Siege — Numerous Forced Entry Burglaries Plague Windy City

Chicago Police

CBS News noted that the concealed carry permit holder was also transported to hospital in critical condition from being beaten.

Andres Salgado spoke to ABC 7 about the incident, saying, “He’s my cousin, the one that they beat up. I don’t really know the whole story, but my cousin’s a hardworking man… he has two kids. His wife is a teacher in public schools.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.