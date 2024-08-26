On Sunday, Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris used an Instagram post to call for a “ban” on AR-15s and others firearms Democrats classify as “assault weapons.”

The catch: Harris is protected by the very firearms she wants to ban.

Breitbart News covered this catch-22 when President Joe Biden pushed for a ban on “assault weapons.” We noted that Biden responded to the July 13, 2024, attempt on Donald Trump’s life by pushing to “outlaw” AR-15s and similar firearms,

In a speech to the NAACP Biden said, “An AR-15 was used in shooting Donald Trump. This was the ‘assault weapon’ that killed so many others, including children. It’s time to outlaw them. I did it once and I will do it again.”

Ironically, Biden is protected 24/7 by Secret Service agents armed with AR-15s and similar rifles. (Biden began receiving Secret Service protection in March 2020, while still on the campaign trail.)

Breitbart News spoke with a source that indicated the protection Biden enjoys includes pistols (semiautomatic handguns), semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–as well as the strong possibility of fully automatic firearms. The latter consist of submachine guns on a sling that allows them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

As a sitting vice president and current Democrat presidential candidate, Harris enjoys the same protection, carried out by good guys armed with the same firearms.

But salt-of-the-earth, law-abiding Americans would be banned from owning such firearms for self-defense or home defense if Harris is able to secure the ban she is promoting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.