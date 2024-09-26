President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) are announcing more executive gun controls Thursday focused on 3-D printed firearms as well as switches that convert pistols into fully automatic firearms.

Regarding 3-D printed guns, The Hill claimed such firearms “sometimes are even undetectable by metal detectors.” (The Hill did not explain how brass bullet casings and metal bullets can be undetectable.)

The White House reported that the executive gun controls from Biden and Harris will “establish an emerging firearm threats taskforce, which will be directed to issue a report within 90 days that includes an assessment of the threats of these guns, the federal agencies’ operational and legal capacities to detect and seize them, an inter-agency plan for combatting them, and what funding the administration needs from Congress to crack down on them.”

As for full-auto conversion switches for pistols, The Hill noted they are already illegal.

According to the White House, the executive gun control also “[directs] the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Surgeon General,” to outline the best practices for “school-based active shooter drills.”

Executive gun control is common ground for Biden and Harris. Biden has used it many times during his administration and, in 2019, Harris pledged, “Gun violence is the leading cause of death for young Black men in America. We must stop this. When president, I will take executive action to ensure guns do not fall into the wrong hands.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.