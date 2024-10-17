A alleged carjacker who reportedly attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by a mother and her children was shot dead Sunday by a bystander who intervened.

Boca News Now reported the incident occurred in Pompano Beach, Florida, just before 5:00 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation found that 37-year-old Brian Semil allegedly tried to enter the mother’s car and three bystanders came to her rescue, preventing Semil from getting inside the vehicle.

At some point in the incident one of the three bystanders shot Semil.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Semil’s mother, Selinda Crawley, refused to believe her son was shot because he was attempting to carjack a vehicle, WPLG noted.

Crawley said, “That is not true. That’s something y’all made up to cover the act of this guy murdering my son. That is not a true story.”

