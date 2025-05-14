U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-HI) is introducing legislation that would mandate triggers, barrels, and other gun parts be tracked after being sold.

Island News reported that Tokuda’s bill, the Gun Hardware Oversight and Shipment Tracking Act (Ghost Act), is designed to track gun parts as a way of helping law enforcement find so-called “ghost guns.”

Hawaii News Now noted the legislation “will allow law enforcement to track gun parts coming into the state and who ordered them.”

Tokuda said, “Let’s not make it easy for people to buy the parts that they need to make weapons of destruction, endangering law enforcement, killing everyday people, and innocent lives across this country. That’s what the Ghost Act is all about.”

She also said, “The more we can get these ghost guns [and] privately manufactured firearms off the streets, that’s going to keep us safer.”

On April 29, 2025, Breitbart News pointed out that California state Sen. Jesse Arreguín (D-CA) was pushing legislation in his state to require background checks for firearm barrel purchases.

Moreover, Arreguín’s bill, SB 704, prohibits the online sale of aftermarket or replacement barrels, mandating that all sales be conducted in person where a background check can be processed.

