An officer was injured Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. in gun-controlled Santa Monica, California, and a shooting suspect remains at large.

There was apparently a shooting and CBS News reported that an officer approached the suspect and was injured “near Santa Monica Place, located near 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.”

The officer was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Although a shooting occurred, NBC Los Angeles noted that it is “not clear whether the officer was shot.”

The Santa Monica Police Department used an X post to say, “This remains an evolving situation. Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed and when appropriate to do so. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

California is the number one state in the Union for gun control and also led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

