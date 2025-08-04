Suspect Sought After Three Juveniles Injured, One Dead in Georgia Shooting

A suspect is being sought after three juveniles were shot and wounded and another was shot and killed at 5:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Augusta, Georgia.

WRDW noted that the deceased juvenile was a 14-year-old.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that the shooting occurred in an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot at “the corner of Meadowbrook Drive and Deans Bridge Road.” Regarding the three wounded juveniles, one is in critical condition and two are stable.

WJBF reported that “several” teenage suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident and police are now seeking 18-year-old Nametrius McClam.

McClam is “5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds” and is wanted for murder. Law enforcement says he is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

