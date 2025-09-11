Reports from Steven Crowder and the Wall Street Journal indicate the ammunition found by the alleged assassin’s gun was marked with transgender messages.

Crowder posted a screenshot of an email he attributed to the ATF.

The screenshot included a portion of the email which said: “The location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel. The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine. All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Breitbart News reported on the Thursday morning press conference in which the FBI said they had found the rifle believed to be used in the assassination. It was found in “a wooded area” and is a bolt action rifle.

Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Beau Mason indicated authorities were able to pull photos and videos of the suspected shooter from cameras overnight. Mason said the suspected shooter “appears to be of college age.”

The Wall Street Journal also pointed to the email cited by Crowder highlighting the transgender messages and pointing out that the gun was an “older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle.”

CNN noted the ammo was “scrawled with cultural phrases.”

10 KJRA reported that Charlie Kirk “was answering a question about transgender shooters when he was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.”

