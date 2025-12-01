More Gun Control Failure: California Couple Shot Dead in Driveway

A couple in their 60s was discovered shot and fatally wounded in their driveway in Simi Valley in gun-controlled California on Sunday.

ABC 7 reported that police arrived on scene and had the couple transported to the hospital, where they died.

FOX 11 identified one of the deceased as “longtime physician Dr. Eric Cordes.” Neighbors believe a family member may have pulled the trigger in the attack.

Det. Rick Morton said, “We don’t believe this is a random act. We do believe the victims were targeted.”

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union, yet 14 people were shot at a family gathering in Stockton, California, Saturday night. Four of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Moreover, three people were shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. at San Jose’s Westfield Valley Fair Mall on Black Friday.

