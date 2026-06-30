Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon talked to Breitbart News about the importance of Second Amendment protections, noting that people who live without such protections “are just sitting ducks.”

Our conversation began by discussing our nation’s birth and Dhillon said, “The founding of our country depended entirely upon the settlers exercising their God-given right to defend themselves. That is one of the natural rights from which our Constitution was framed.”

She continued, “We have had some ugly chapters in our history, including slavery. Then came emancipation and the right of our newly freed fellow citizens to be able to enjoy the same important natural rights, and that was hard fought.”

Dhillon then turned to the crucial role that Second Amendment rights play for women and for people of faith today who are targeted by those with violent intentions: “Personally, as a woman, I own several firearms and I believe that it’s a women’s rights issue to be able to defend yourself in your home and to be able to concealed carry. It’s very empowering, and I believe we all have to take some responsibility for our safety.”

She added, “We have a spate of anti-religious violence in our country right now,” noting, “I encourage all houses of worship to prepare themselves and be ready to protect themselves.”

Dhillon pointed out, “I’ve traveled to more than 50 countries and the rest of the world [does not enjoy the exercise of freedoms that we do here].”

She said, “People in other places are just sitting ducks to criminals and crime, and women are undefended.”

Dhillon posited, “You know, we’re very different in this country and it’s really unique.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.