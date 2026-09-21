Chicago: at Least 17 Shot Friday Through Sunday Night

At least 17 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday night in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 4:34 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle was driven up to a man in an alley “in the 3900 block of West 18th Street” and someone in the vehicle began shooting. The man was struck by multiple rounds and died after being transported to the hospital.

Two hours later, around 6:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the face “in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s third fatal shooting occurred “in the 1900 block of E. 71st Place” shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to ABC 7. Two people — a 15-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man — were shot. The boy survived but the man succumbed to his wounds.

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows that over 300 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2026.

Chicago is Democrat-run and stringently gun-controlled.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.