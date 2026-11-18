Two Liberty University students are suing Virginia over the increased minimum age for gun purchases passed into law by Democrats.

WSET reported that the students are 18-year-old Natasha Rousseau and 19-year-old Melody Boyer, who “argue that if you’re legally an adult at 18, you should have the right to buy firearms.”

Virginia’s gun control law requires a gun buyer to be at least 21 years of age.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) and the Virginia Citizens Defense League are backing the suit.

GOA’s Chris Stone said, “Simply put, because they’re adults, when you turn 18, you can serve on a jury. You can join the military. You can enter into all sorts of contracts. You can buy a home. You are legally responsible for yourself at that point.”

WSLS noted that the lawsuit also challenges the state’s universal background check gun control.

A hearing is scheduled for early December.

WATCH:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.