Muslim Democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to end the city’s counterterrorism unit is unsurprisingly being praised by far-left groups. Applause for the controversial decision came from the radical nonprofits that regularly mobilize protests of ICE, Israel, capitalism, and America in general, Fox News reported.

On Monday, his office published a dark video in which Mamdani menacingly attacked the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and said he was keeping a campaign promise to end the group.

“During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise,” Mamdani said in a statement, Breitbart News reported. “New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat.”

The unit had also been used for riot control.

“The mass movement has won the disbanding of NYPD’s Strategic Response Group — but the fight continues,” the Party for Socialism and Liberation posted on X following the announcement.

“For everyone who has been kettled, beaten, pepper-sprayed or dragged onto a bus by the SRG, this is a real victory… The work of turning this victory into lasting change for working people is just beginning,” the post added.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation is part of a protest network of activist groups tied to Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based tech tycoon married to far-left CodePink cofounder Jodie Evans, the Fox News report added. Earlier reports indicated Singham has funneled $278 million into six nonprofits that work with the Party’s protests.

A 2018 ABC7 article described the unit as prestigious. At that time, the outlet described the unit as a “specialized squad of 700 highly-trained, heavily armed officers assigned to potential trouble spots throughout the city whether it’s patrolling for gang members in Harlem or deterring terrorists in Times Square, the SRG also responds to active shooters and mass demonstrations.”

The disbanding of the unit is one of the few things Mamdani has actually done while in office besides raising taxes on city residents. He signed just one bill into law in his first 10 months in office, Breitbart News reported in October.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.