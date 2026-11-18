A federal grand jury has indicted an Illinois ethanol plant worker on charges he emailed a bomb threat to the facility where he worked — forcing the evacuation of thousands in surrounding homes and businesses in a one-mile blast zone in case the highly combustible facility exploded.

Andrew M. Kozak, who already has a lengthy criminal record, was indicted Tuesday on charges of threats in connection with an explosive device and interstate communication of that threat.

Appearing in a news conference Tuesday, prosecutors allege that on November 13 Kozak emailed BioUrja Renewables, telling the company that explosive devices had been placed in its Peoria facility.

The email threatened to lay waste to the building and other property “by means of fire and an explosive,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, had been working at BioUrja for about 10 months as a trainee and allegedly planted the explosive device before sending the threat, NBC affiliate Chicago 5 reported, citing federal law enforcement sources.

In their news conference, however, federal officials declined to say who built or planted the explosive device, nor would they detail its type or explosive power. They also have not reported a motive.

The indictment does not accuse Kozak of planting the device, which was found by authorities in the building, and prosecutors declined to say whether anyone else was involved.

FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley told reporters most bomb threats are ultimately deemed not credible when investigated by law enforcement.

“But in this instance, it was,” Presley said. “Had it not been for the swift action of the responders and the bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome.”

Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon reported that 2,500 homes within a one-mile radius of the plant were evacuated in response to the threat, which he said “hopes never happens again” and “is not an easy thing to do.”

“Threats to public safety generate fear in our community and cause significant disruption to residents, who deserve to go about their days free of worry about impending violence,” said United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Gregory M. Gilmore. “My Office is committed to prosecuting these serious crimes.”

Authorities, which included the FBI, arrested Kozak on Monday morning when he reported to work at BioUrja. Police also executed a search warrant on his home, according to Chicago 5.

Kozak has a criminal past that stretches back two decades, Fox Digital reported after reviewing law enforcement records. His rap sheet includes several burglary-related felony convictions across four Nebraska counties and two stints in state prison, the cable news outlet reported.

After a three-to-five year stint in a Nebraska prison, Kozak was released on discretionary parole in October 2014, which expired in May 2015.

In the most recent case, police were notified on November 13 by workers at the plant that they’d received a bomb threat and within an hour authorities located a suspicious package near the facility.

Any explosion involving ethanol, a highly flammable form of alcohol, and other materials at the plant could be catastrophic, authorities said.

Bomb technicians took possession of the device and searched the facility for any additional suspicious packages, lifting the evacuation order a day later on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

If [Kozsc is] convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the first count are up to ten years of imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. The maximum statutory penalties for the second count, making threatening interstate communications, are up to five years of imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Peoria County Jail records listed Kozak as being held on an FBI hold, but he may have been moved to a different lockup as by Tuesday he no longer appeared in the county’s online inmate search, NBC Chicago reported.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.