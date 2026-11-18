U.S. forces struck an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island after Iranian attacks on U.S. targets in Bahrain, describing the operation as self-defense.

Iran retaliated by targeting U.S. drone and missile sites at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem base, but Kuwait said its air defenses prevented damage or casualties.

CENTCOM warned that ships accepting Iranian cargo at sea could be treated as evading the U.S. blockade and stopped, boarded, diverted, or captured.

U.S. forces struck a missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday night “in self-defense” after Iran attacked U.S. targets in Bahrain. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded by attacking U.S. ally Kuwait for the first time since September.

Two U.S. military officials told Fox News that “U.S. fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense” on Tuesday night.

“The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region,” one of the officials said.

Qeshm is the largest island in the Persian Gulf and has long been used as a strategic platform for controlling the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC has a major surface and undersea naval base on the island, along with numerous missile launch sites serviced by a maze of underground tunnels.

The U.S. struck Qeshm Island two weeks ago in another “limited” and “defensive” action to reduce threats to American ships and planes in the area. The IRGC claims to have launched successful attacks against U.S. drones and international civilian ships from the island.

Iran claimed on Wednesday that it attacked U.S. drone and missile launch sites at the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait in retaliation for the Qeshm Island strike.

“If ​the enemy repeats its mistake … we have the readiness and the plans to confront it and its supporters in a stronger, more crushing way and without geographic limitations,” warned Iranian Army commander Amir Hatami in a video message carried by Iranian state media.

The Kuwaiti military confirmed that it responded to “hostile drone threats” with its air defenses, and said the Iranian attack inflicted no damage or casualties.

“The continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the region’s security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation,” said the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

Iran has attacked the Ali Al Salem airbase at least 30 times since the beginning of the current conflict, and some of the previous attacks have inflicted significant damage on aircraft hangars, warehouses, and residential buildings.

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher for the Institution for National Security Studies in Israel, said on Tuesday the pattern of Iran’s recent attacks suggested “a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation.”

“The objective is not necessarily to trigger an all-out war, but to steadily increase the military, economic, and political costs of maintaining the blockade,” he said, predicting Iran would find more excuses to “justify retaliation” as the U.S. blockade continues.

CENTCOM issued an advisory on Wednesday warning that ships accepting cargo at sea from vessels that were loaded in Iran would be “considered to be evading the ​blockade, even if it has not entered Iranian ports or the Iranian ‌coastline.”

“Such ships may be stopped, boarded, diverted, captured, or directed to proceed to the Iranian port where the cargo originated,” CENTCOM said.