Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison says young people are abandoning dating apps and instead looking for potential partners at church.

Harrison, who hosts Fox Nation’s new faith-based reality dating series, Chris Harrison’s the Vow, told Fox News that “young people are searching for something” and are “going to church more than their parents are.”

“Attending youth nights in incredible numbers at churches and temples and all these organizations getting together around faith,” he continued. “So clearly they’re searching for something, looking for something, and at the same time, dating apps are being rejected.”

The TV host also noted that he and the producers of the show — which explores prayer, abstinence, and traditional marriage — have observed a growing trend of younger people looking for something more meaningful than what modern dating culture provides.

“Maybe this world, technologically speaking, that’s moving so fast and trying to make our lives easier, and maybe trying to make connections easier, but are also less meaningful,” Harrison said about the effect of today’s typical dating apps on finding someone.

“And so I think The Vow is maybe slowing things down a little bit, saying, ‘Hey, let’s see if we really can find love in this modern world,'” he added.

The new reality dating series “follows single men and women seeking traditional, marriage-minded partnerships built on commitment and shared values as they embark on a relationship journey with real-world compatibility tests and eliminations,” according to its IMDb page.

In the show, 30-year-old Jace Cates, a mortgage loan officer from Oregon, meets ten women who are searching for a husband. The first two episodes aired on November 11, with new episodes set to debut every Wednesday.

“I think seeing the need for a show that is truly about love and romance, and seeing again this societal movement by the young people in this generation kind of asking for something deeper, more meaningful,” Harrison told Fox News.

“If I’m being honest, it has felt very, very good to step back into the world of not just reality TV, but dating and love and helping people find love,” he added. “I just feel more than ever, we need love.”

The former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host added that the early response to the series has been encouraging.

“People are loving it,” he said. “They seem to be enjoying the fact that I’m back on their TVs, which feels really good. It’s kind of cathartic.”

Harrison also noted that the new series has already sparked conversations about traditional marriage.

“There are some women that want to be stay-at-home moms. They want to just be a supportive wife. Then there are some that want to be CEOs and run the world,” he said.

The television personality also emphasized that the show isn’t trying to dictate what a marriage should look like, but instead aims to encourage discussions about what works for different couples.

“I like leaning into the debate,” he said. “I like leading into the conversation and maybe leaning into the uncomfortable a little bit, pushing ourselves.”

In the end, Harrison hopes the series will inspire viewers to rethink what they want from modern relationships.

“What we’re hearing from young people is that the bar is on the floor,” the TV host said. “And the reaction so far has been, ‘Thank you. Thank you for providing this environment. Thank you for doing a show like this.'”