A missing 45-year-old woman was found dead inside a 16-foot python in Indonesia on Saturday, and video footage shows the moment villagers realized what happened.

The victim was from Kalempang village in the South Sulawesi province, according to Deutsche Welle (DW). The outlet said the story began on Thursday when she informed her husband that she was leaving to sell chilies to a collector. However, that was apparently the last time anyone saw her alive.

Village chief Suardi Rosi explained that the woman, whose name was Farida, did not return home and her husband and their relatives began searching for her.

Following a long search, the group found a python near her abandoned belongings and sliced the snake open. When they did so, the woman’s head became visible.

Video footage appears to show the villagers cutting the snake open, removing the woman’s body, and carrying her back to the village:

NEW: A mother of four was swallowed whole by a 16-foot python in Indonesia, according to reports. Yikes. 😟 The woman went missing, and during a search for her the next day, her husband “found her belongings… which made him suspicious. The villagers then searched the area.… pic.twitter.com/4J4tvDI7QZ — Dutch Burke (@DutchBurke) June 9, 2024

“While such incidents are considered extremely rare, a number of people have died in Indonesia in recent years after being swallowed whole by pythons,” the DW report said.

In 2022, an Indonesian woman was eaten alive by a massive python and villagers also cut that snake open to retrieve her body, the Independent reported at the time.

“The woman, identified by media by her first name Jahrah, was found dead after being eaten by a python in a rubber plantation at Terjun Gajah village in Indonesia’s Jambi province,” the outlet said:

According to the San Diego Zoo, pythons can grow up to 33 feet long and feed on mammals, reptiles, and birds.

“Pythons are some of the largest snakes in the world. These big, non-venomous snakes can range from 23 inches to 33 feet in length, and they can weigh from 7 ounces to 250 pounds. Pythons live in a wide range of habitats, depending on the species, but many seek shelter in trees and can hold onto branches with their tails,” the zoo’s website said.