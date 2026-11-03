The Kremlin said Tuesday that “work is underway” to arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that discussions for the first meeting between the three leaders have been held between American, Chinese, and Russian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was the first to confirm these talks.

Peskov told a press conference on Tuesday there was a “general understanding among the participants of this possible meeting that it would be worthwhile and extremely useful.”

“Work toward arranging such a meeting is ongoing, and hopefully it will be finalized in the next few days,” Peskov said. “Of course, our Chinese friends as hosts serve as the main organizing force here.”

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The Chinese Foreign Ministry was a bit less enthusiastic, saying it was “in communication with relevant parties regarding the meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of state.”

The Chinese ministry did not mention President Trump attending the same meeting as Putin, but has previously said Trump and Xi were expected to meet at APEC, and then again at the G20 summit in Miami in December.

FT pointed out that since China is hosting the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, it will make the scheduling decisions and could either facilitate or obstruct a trilateral meeting. One of FT’s sources said Washington and Moscow were keen for the three leaders to meet and have been attempting to persuade Beijing.

“Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday said Xi seemed confused when he asked him about a possible trilateral summit when they met in China last week. He said Xi asked about the origin of the rumors,” FT added.

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One reason to think China might agree to the trilateral meeting is that it would make Xi look like a global statesman, bringing the American and Russian leaders together to discuss their differences over matters like the war in Ukraine, and Xi craves that sort of prestige.

On the other hand, it seems unlikely that Trump and Putin would resolve all their differences on the sidelines of the APEC summit, and Xi might not be eager to add his name to a futile diplomatic endeavor.

Also, China is wary of President Trump’s often-stated desire to bring China, Russia, and the U.S. together into a trilateral nuclear arms agreement. China frequently complains about the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal but prefers to keep its own nuclear weapons program shrouded in secrecy.

Russia’s state-run Tass news service said on Tuesday that despite Peskov’s upbeat comments on the possibility of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrew Rudenko insists “no final decision has been made.”