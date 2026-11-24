China will publicly debut its JL-15 carrier-based fighter trainer at the Zuhai air show, where naval aircraft and drones will also be displayed.

The JL-15 is designed to simulate naval J-35 and J-15T fighters, training pilots for carrier launches and landings across China’s ski-jump and catapult-equipped carriers.

The air show will feature five key naval aircraft and, for the first time, operational warships.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China is preparing for the public debut of its new JL-15 carrier-based fighter trainer – a plane that will help Chinese pilots learn how to operate from aircraft carriers using state-of-the-art electromagnetic catapults.

Chinese state media reported on Monday that the JL-15 will make an appearance at the Zuhai air show, scheduled for December 7-13.

The show will spotlight a variety of Chinese naval planes and drones, including the WZ-2 unmanned helicopter, which was featured in videos released by the PLAN this year, but has not been featured at an air show until now. The WZ-2 is essentially a very large drone that resembles a helicopter.

A PLAN press release said the Zuhai air show – formally known as the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition or Airshow China – will include some top-shelf military planes that are already in deployment, such as the carrier-based version of the J-35 stealth fighter and the KJ-600 early warning aircraft, which was evidently stripped of its midair refueling capability so it could be safely launched from China’s aircraft carriers.

The JL-15 will be the big debut at this year’s Airshow China. The plane has been the subject of much speculation from security analysts and military aviation buffs, who wonder if the plane will be an upgrade to China’s existing JL-10 trainer, or an entirely new design. In either case, it will fill a much-needed slot for the PLAN to begin intensively training its pilots on carrier takeoffs and landings under combat conditions.

The JL-15 is meant to simulate the flight characteristics of the naval variants of the J-35 stealth fighter and the twin-engine J-15T multi-role fighter, which is China’s home-built upgrade to the venerable Soviet Su-33 “Flanker.”

The reason China needs such a versatile training aircraft is that China’s navy currently includes two entirely different aircraft carrier designs. China’s first carrier, the ancient Russia-built Liaoning, uses a “ski jump” launch system that requires pilots to hit an upward-tilted ramp at high thrust to toss their fighters into the sky.

The Liaoning was followed by the domestically constructed Shandong, which featured some improvements on the old Russian design but still used a ski jump, formally known as a Short Takeoff But Assisted Recovery (STOBAR) launch system.

China’s third carrier, the Fujian, was launched in June 2022. It uses a more advanced Catapult Takeoff But Assisted Recovery (CATOBAR) launch system, similar to the one used on modern American aircraft carriers.

The JL-15 can operate from all three carriers, and so can the J-15T fighter, according to intelligence reports. Both planes have certain features that relate to one launch system or the other, such as stronger nose landing gear and a launch bar for CATOBAR operations.

China has reportedly been preparing dozens of JL-15 trainers as part of its new focus on deep-water naval operations. The air show in Zuhai will feature naval exhibitions, including the first public display of the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer and Type 075 amphibious assault ship. The PLAN has never displayed operational naval vessels at an air show before.

In addition to the J-35 and J-15T fighters and KJ-600 early warning aircraft, China will show off the J-15DT electronic warfare variant of its dual-engine fighter and the Z-20F anti-submarine helicopter – the five key aircraft for China’s naval warfare strategy. The goal seems to be demonstrating the PLAN’s enhanced capability for “maritime rights protection missions,” by which China means seizing control of disputed islands in the South China Sea.