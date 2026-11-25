SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq — The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government Qubad Talabani told Breitbart News on stage at the Slemani Strategic Forum here earlier this month that the hope among Kurds is the U.S. war with Iran ends soon and that American President Donald Trump—for whom they have great affection—can land a lasting deal with the Iranians that leads to broadscale global economic prosperity.

Talabani, whose family has governed a substantial portion of the Kurdistan region inside Iraq on the border with Iran for generations and whose father Jalal Talabani was the president of all of Iraq for a decade after the fall of Saddam Hussein, said in the interview on stage here just over a week after the U.S. midterm elections that if “left to their own devices,” he believes that the United States under Trump and Iran’s current government “can reach a deal,” or “can agree not to reach a deal and just continue to have two countries that don’t have to have great relations” but are not actively warring with each other.

“We would like them to have good relations,” Talabani said. “But there are many countries that just don’t have values that align. It’s fine.”

Talabani argued that while there “are not victors in war” like this—just simply “death and destruction and chaos”—and he hopes for the hostilities to end quickly no matter what—with or without a deal—he believes in his heart of hearts that Trump can still land a deal with Iran that helps both sides.

“I still believe there is a deal to be had,” Talabani said. “I still believe that President Trump can make this deal. I believe very strongly that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants a deal. And I genuinely believe that the points that can get the United States and Iran closer together are more than the points of dispute. Imagine Iran’s economy opening up to the world. Imagine Iran, a country with such ancient civilization, with such strategic thinkers, to be able to contribute to the global economy if allowed to. So I think this will be a game changer for the region, for the global economy. But obviously, we are not there yet. But I am, by nature, an eternal optimist. I think that is possible and that is not a pipe dream.”

The fact that a leader of the Kurds, who many globalists pushing for more war inaccurately think are going to magically emerge as a force against Iran like they did against Hussein or against the Islamic State (ISIS), is backing up Trump’s message that Iran is ready for a deal is no small matter. The Kurds regularly interact with Iranians, just given the proximity of Iraqi Kurdistan to Iran. So if they are saying this is where the Iranians are right now, and where everyone in the region for the most part is, it’s probably true. For what it’s worth, too, Talabani back in April told Breitbart News in an interview in Greece similarly that he thought Trump could achieve a deal with Iran. Trump himself shared that interview on his Truth Social account and eventually it helped pave the way for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the U.S. and Iran, a deal that Vice President JD Vance helped negotiate, which shortly thereafter collapsed as Iran violated the terms of the deal. But Talabani is equally optimistic now—perhaps even more so than back then—that Trump can finish this off with a deal that does not require renewed hostilities that many others, including many proponents of war, are advocating.

Talabani said he “absolutely” believes the missing piece of the MOU that collapsed was a lack of any significant economic component to the deal then.

“I think if we limit, and I think we discussed this in April, if we limit the conversation to one or two items, then it’s quite likely that you’re not going to reach agreement on these one or two items,” Talabani told Breitbart News on stage here. “But if you expand the number of items to seven or eight items, then you can actually reach on six of them and defer the two that you don’t reach an agreement on for a later date. I believe that it’s in the United States’s interest and it’s in Iran’s interest for the economic portfolio to be a critical component of these talks. It’s certainly in Iraq’s interest for this to happen. I have always said and I will repeat again, the one that loses the most out of the prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran is Iraq and the one that could benefit most from peace between the United States and Iran is Iraq. So that’s why I think Iraq has continued to play a supportive role and why we have continued to play a supportive role in making sure that the right messages are delivered to the right people.”

The push from the Iraqis for peace in the conflict is something the president of Iraq Nizar Amedi also made clear he wants to see in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News this month from here, an interview that Trump shared on Truth Social as well.

Beyond the push for peace between Iran and the United States, the Slemani Strategic Forum also came amid an intra-Kurdistan power struggle between Talabani’s Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the KRG’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). In early November, KDP announced it had formed a government after years of stalemate between the two sides—a parliament that the PUK leaders say they do not recognize as legitimate—amid allegations that the KDP side bribed and coerced holdouts to flip to its side. Talabani’s brother, Bafel Talabani, serves as the president of the PUK and had very strong words for the KDP during a previous fireside chat at the event a day earlier. Bafel Talabani flew to Baghdad from his appearance onstage to meet with Iraqi federal government officials about it all, something Qubad Talabani said were productive conversations during his fireside chat with Breitbart News at the forum.

“I think what happened on the 5th of November was a travesty to democracy and the parliamentary process,” Talabani said. “And just to recount, members of parliament from different political parties were threatened, harassed, and coerced to go into the parliament building and to reopen the session with the intent of appointing and electing a new president for the Kurdistan region. This doesn’t happen in the worst dictatorships. So this style of governing, this kind of mentality of threatening, of buying, of corrupting people to make ends meet is what we are pushing back against. And I think this is, again, when you talk about a country like the United States and the values that the United States has and the kind of partners and friends that the United States wants to have across the world, surely the United States does not want to be a partner to a region within Iraq that uses money, extortion, threats, attacks on people’s integrity as a vehicle to make politics work. So certainly all of the lives that have been sacrificed in Iraq, for Iraq, by the United States, by many other international partners, they want to see an Iraq that is functioning, they want to see an Iraq whose economy is strong, and they want to see a Kurdistan region that sticks to the values that made us your friends in the first place, which is have democratic values, belief in civil society, belief in a free press.”

Tom Barrack, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and U.S. presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq, urged both sides of the Kurdistan Regional Government dispute to figure out their differences and sort out the matter. Talabani told Breitbart News that the PUK side agrees with Barrack’s message—and that he is confident the Kurds will sort this mess out.

“First of all, I do want to say that this crisis, as it’s called, is not insurmountable. We’ve had so many ups and downs in Kurdistan over the last 80 years. We will get over this one as well. But I think for this one to survive and to sustain, it can’t be forcing unity in an unnatural way. Just, I understand and we agree with Mr. Barrack’s message of get over it. It was clear, yes, we will get over it. And I promise him, we will get over it. But the way we will get over it is not just by putting on a fake smile and me shaking hands with my counterparts and saying, ‘Oh, look how great everything is and we love each other. Let’s move on.’ No, the way we will get over it is to come up with an administrative model that allows us to govern Kurdistan effectively within the framework of a federal Iraq. The president of the PUK, my brother’s, visit to Baghdad is nothing new. He spends more time in Baghdad, actually, than I think he does here in Sulaymaniyah because we as a party have made a decision. Baghdad is our strategic priority. Iraq is our strategic priority. It is our belief that Kurdistan can only be strong if Iraq is strong. And we do not conform to the belief that Kurdistan’s strength and Kurdistan’s prosperity must come at the expense of a weak Iraq. That’s why we invest our time. That’s why we invest our relations. That’s why we constantly fight to ensure that the president of the Republic of Iraq is from our party. We believe in a unified Iraq. We believe in a federal Iraq. We believe in a democratic Iraq.”

Another big concern that the Kurds face is convincing the rest of the world—particularly the West, which has a perception of Iraq as a war zone that is unsafe—that places like here in Sulaymaniyah are business-friendly and open to western investment and opportunity. As Breitbart News told Talabani on stage, many White House and other U.S. government officials urged this journalist to “be safe” when informed about plans to travel to Iraq for this event. But upon arriving and spending several days in Sulaymaniyah, the perception of this place as unsafe or as a war zone about to explode is just totally untrue. Asked how he fights that perception, Talabani said, “We have to continue” to “have more events like this one.”

“It’s not just the United States. When you mentioned Iraq, I’m pretty sure, our friends from Greece, when they were coming here, they may have had members of their family saying, ‘Are you okay?’ Or ‘What? Why are you going there?’ I know certainly other members of the SSF delegation, they have this perception. But more events like this and obviously everybody comes, they see the city, they talk to people, they maybe take a few photographs, maybe they’ll tweet a few posts on Truth Social or on Twitter or on whatever platform. Eventually, people will start to realize the more delegations we have… Even Baghdad, people have this imagined image of Baghdad of being T-walls, right? There’s no more T-walls left in Baghdad. The green zone is just a name that is a holdover of the CPA era. When we go to Baghdad now, there is no green zone and red zone. It’s just one big green zone. I think the more we can attract people to visit, the more they’ll have the confidence to look at business opportunities.”

Beyond overcoming the outdated and inaccurate perceptions in the West about Iraq, Talabani also said he and other government officials in the country need to take even more steps to make investment simpler and easier.

“Is it easy to do business in Iraq and Kurdistan?” Talabani asked rhetorically. “It could be easier. That’s the challenge, I think, that the federal government and the regional government and the local governments, this is the challenge that we have to face every day. How can we make it easier to do business here? It’s now easy to get here, which was initially a problem. Now, how can we make it easier to do business here?”

Talabani argued that every success story, whether it be from Greeks who were heavily in attendance at this event or from Americans or anywhere else, will lead to more success stories.

“A success story, one Greek success story in Kurdistan will bring several other Greek success stories,” Talabani said. “One successful American venture, beyond the oil and gas sector, will bring more American investment. One successful Emirati project, or a Saudi project, or a European—whatever. The good thing about Kurds, we don’t care where you’re from. If you want to spend money here, we will welcome you. We will feed you very well. And we will try to help you invest in Iraq and in the Kurdistan region. We have no bias, whether you’re from China or Russia or Iran or America. The wonderful Kurdish hospitality is quite famous.”

More reporting from Breitbart News’s trip to Iraq is forthcoming soon.