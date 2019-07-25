Previously Deported Sex Offender, Contract Killer Arrested Re-Entering U.S.

Border Patrol agents continue to find dangerous criminal aliens who attempt to illegally re-enter the U.S. after being deported. Tucson Sector agents apprehended a Guatemalan man who previously served prison time following a murder-for-hire conviction and a child sex offender over the weekend.

Agents patrolling near Sells, Arizona, on Saturday apprehended a man after he illegally entered the U.S. During processing, the agents identified the man as a 35-year-old Guatemalan national, Jose Juana-Zapata. A biometric background investigation uncovered a previous conviction by a Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, court in 2008. The court convicted Juana-Zapata on a murder-for-hire charge and sentenced him to three years in state prison.

That same day, agents patrolling near the Port of Douglas arrested a 40-year-old Mexican man. An investigation identified the Mexican national as Victor Rodriguez-Galven and uncovered that a court in Aldean, New York, convicted him for sexual conduct against a child in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The Kings County court sentenced the criminal alien to 42 months behind bars.

Both Juana-Zapata and Rodriguez-Galven face new federal felony immigration charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, the two men could each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The re-entry of previously deported criminal aliens continues to be a problem connected to the unsecured nature of many sections of the border and the massive numbers of migrant families crossing illegally into the U.S., Border Patrol officials previously stated.

On July 19, Border Patrol agents patrolling near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry came upon a large group of mostly Central American migrants. Many of the group of 88 illegal immigrants claimed a need for immediate medical attention, Breitbart News reported. During processing, Border Patrol agents conducted background investigations on all apprehended. The investigation resulted in the discovery of a Guatemalan man traveling with a minor he claimed as his child. Agents determined the 30-year-old man has an active warrant from Ford County, Kansas, where he is charged with the alleged rape and aggravated kidnapping of a child under the age of 14.

The following day, El Paso Sector agents came upon two migrants near Hachita, New Mexico, during an early-morning patrol. The agents transported the two Mexican nationals to the station for processing and determined that one of the adult males has an extensive criminal history.

Records reveal the man has criminal convictions including robbery with a weapon. He also has a history of multiple arrests for threatening a person and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, the investigation uncovered a history of immigration violations including deportation.

