Two Convicted Killers Arrested After Crossing Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two convicted killers after they illegally re-entered the U.S. in South Texas.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the line near Havana, Texas, on November 13 apprehended a migrant who had just illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the McAllen Station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

While processing the man, agents identified him as Jose Mendez-Hernandez, a Mexican national. The background investigation uncovered a conviction by a California court on a charge of murder, Border Patrol officials stated. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office arrested the Mexican national and the court handed down a prison sentence of more than 20 years, officials reported.

Three days later, McAllen Station agents arrested another migrant after he illegally crossed the border near Mission, Texas. The agents transported him to the station where they identified him as Jame Cantu-Leal, a Mexican national. The background investigation revealed an arrest by the McAllen Police Department in 1994 on a murder charge. A Texas district court subsequently convicted him on the charge and sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

Agents processed both migrants and held them for possible prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted on the charge, the two Mexican criminal aliens could each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

These incidents occurred on either side of a Breitbart News tour of the border. Breitbart journalists accompanied McAllen Station agents into the field on November 14 and observed what they go through in tracking down migrants after they illegally cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

The dense brush in the region makes tracking the migrants difficult and dangerous. At one point, an agent walked past a Salvadoran woman who was dressed in dark clothes and was hiding under the brush.

In one instance, the agents arrested three Salvadorans, a Guatemalan, and a Mexican national. Later that day, the Breitbart crew witnessed the apprehension of three Cuban migrants and three Chinese nationals.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.