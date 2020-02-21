Kidnapped Mexican Journalist Rescued After Shootout

Federal and state police officers carried out a raid at a home in Central Mexico where they rescued a kidnapped journalist and arrested 10 armed captors. The alleged kidnappers tried to fight off authorities, triggering an intense firefight with AK-47s and AR-15s.

The case began on Wednesday night when gunmen stormed a bar called Mexico Lindo in downtown Cuernavaca, Morelos. The gunmen allegedly shot an employee prior to kidnapping 58-year-old Adrian Fernandez Guerra, the director of the political magazine Perfil. The victim was celebrating his birthday at the time.

According to the Morelos Attorney General’s Office, authorities were able to track the kidnappers to a house in the town of Jiutepec.

Gracias a una intervención conjunta con autoridades federales, la Fiscalía General del Estado de #Morelos logró la liberación de un periodista secuestrado la noche de este miércoles y la detención de 10 presuntos secuestradores. pic.twitter.com/83Zjo4EH4s — FISCALIA MORELOS (@Fiscalia_Mor) February 21, 2020

With the help of Mexico’s Army and National Guard, authorities carried out a raid. As they tried to enter the home, two gunmen fired until officials were forced to use armored vehicles to enter the property. Authorities arrested 10 gunmen and found Fernandez Guerra alive. It remains unclear if any gunmen died in the clash. Police seized eight rifles described as AK-47s and AR-15s and six handguns.

Mexico is labeled one of the most dangerous places for journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists. In 2019, Breitbart Texas reported on the murder of 11 journalists, while in 2018 there were 19 cases.

