Murder Suspect Wanted in Mexico Caught Hiding in South Texas

A man wanted in Mexico for allegedly stabbing a woman to death illegally crossed into Texas.

On Thursday afternoon, the Tamaulipas State Police and Nuevo Leon State Investigators arrested 23-year-old Raul Melecio at one of the international bridges in the border city of Reynosa. The U.S. Marshal Service previously arrested Melecio in Edinburg and turned him over to Mexican counterparts. He was moved to a state prison in Apodaca, where he is expected to remain until trial.

The fugitive allegedly fled to Texas to avoid murder charges in connection with the untimely death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Casas de la Fuente in August 2019. The victim previously had a romantic relationship with the accused in what was described as an abusive relationship.

According to Mexican law enforcement sources, Melecio crossed illegally into Texas after the murder and made preparations to move further north into the United States to avoid capture.

