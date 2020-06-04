Deported Child Rapist Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child rapist after he illegally re-entered the United States in South Texas.

Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station agents carrying out line-watch operations on June 1 observed a man illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents arrested the man for illegally entering the United States, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents transported the man to the Eagle Pass Station for processing, a medical screening, and a biometric background investigation. During a records check, the agents identified the man a 42-year-old Carlos Diaz-Salas, a citizen of Mexico. The database of his criminal history includes a conviction in 2004 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. A court in Nacogdoches, Texas, sentenced him to two years in state prison, officials stated. He also has a history of bail jumping and failure to appear in court.

Immigration records from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations indicates a history of seven deportations. The most recent deportation occurred in June 2006, officials reported.

Diaz-Salas now faces a new federal felony charge for illegally re-entering the United States after being removed as a felon sex offender. If convicted on the 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation charge, he could face up to 20 years in a federal prison.

“I commend our agents for continuing to protect our borders and communities in the midst of the ongoing pandemic and national crises,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, Jr. said in a written statement. “Our agents’ focus and dedication prevented this felon from reaching the interior of the country and potentially inflicting more harm.”

