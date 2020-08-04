Teen Girl, Nine More Migrants Rescued from Heat of California Desert near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 10 migrants who became lost and distressed in the heat of California desert after illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The rescued migrants included a 14-year-old girl who became extremely overheated and dehydrated.

El Centro Station Border Patrol agents working in the Jacumba Wilderness region received information from remote camera operators about a group of six illegal immigrants walking in the desert south of Ocotillo, California, on July 31. Agents in the area responded and found the group of migrants, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

During an initial screening, the agents observed one of the migrants, a 14-year-old Mexican girl, showed symptoms of dehydration and severe heat exhaustion. The agents began first aid on the girl and called for Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to provide additional emergency treatment. BORSTAR agents are all certified as EMTs or paramedics, officials stated.

The BORSTAR agents treated the girl for overheating by applying ice packs and intravenous fluids. The application of ice packs and a bolus of normal saline cooled the girl to a normal range. The agents determined the girl and the other five migrants did not require additional medical attention.

Later that evening, El Centro Sector dispatchers received information from Mexican government officials about a pair of lost migrants. The migrants relayed they were out of water, lost, and afraid they were going to die. The Mexican officials relayed GPS information from the migrant’s cell phone.

El Centro Station agents working in the area responded and began a search operation. About 30 minutes later, the agents spotted the two men and confirmed they had called for assistance. The agents provided the two Mexican men with cold water and determined they required no further medical attention.

During the early morning hours of August 1, dispatchers received information from California Highway Patrol regarding two illegal immigrants who made a distress call, Border Patrol officials reported. A few minutes later, remote camera operators observed two men walking north from the border area. Agents made contact and identified them as the 911 callers. The agents identified the pair as Mexican nationals who illegally crossed the border.

Dispatchers received another call from California Highway Patrol regarding another lost migrant, officials stated. The called claimed he and another person were lost and needed medical attention. He claimed his travel companion was going in and out of consciousness.

El Centro Station agents responded and found the two men a few minutes later. The agents treated the two men, both Mexican nationals, for dehydration. BORSTAR agents determined no further medical attention to be required.

All 10 Mexican nationals apprehended were transported immediately to rally points where they undergo a medical screening and criminal background investigation. Once cleared, they are expelled to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most apprehended migrants are expelled to Mexico within two hours of their apprehension, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told Breitbart Texas during a July interview.

