166 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Seized at Two Texas Border Crossing

Rio Grande Valley Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine during three failed smuggling attempts at two Texas crossings.

Officers assigned to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on August 13 observed a 2014 Dodge Avenger approaching for entry into the United States. The officers referred the driver, a 21-year-old man from Palmview, Texas, to the secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector CBP officials.

During a secondary inspection, the officers searched the Avenger and found 10 packages filled with drugs. Officers tested the drugs and identified the substance as cocaine. The shipment of cocaine weighed more than 27 pounds. Officials estimated the street value at $213,000.

One day earlier, officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge observed a 2011 Ford Explorer approaching for entry into the U.S., officials reported. The initial officer referred the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Houston, to a secondary inspection station. Officials reported the woman to be an immigrant with Legal Permanent Resident status.

The officers searched the vehicle with non-intrusive imaging equipment. During the search, officers detected 24 packages hidden inside the tires of the Explorer. The officers searched the tires and removed 126 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the value of the meth shipment to be approximately $2,522,000.

Officers working the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge a few hours later observed a 2009 Cadillac CTS approaching for entry. The officers referred the woman to a secondary inspection station, officials stated. During the inspection, officers found five packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle. The drugs weighed 12.35 pounds and have an estimated street value of $247,000.

In total, the officers seized 166 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine worth an estimated $2.9 million.

“These interceptions of hard narcotics coincide with the current trend involving mostly methamphetamine being smuggled into our country,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas said in a written statement. “People must realize that there are consequences for getting involved in these types of activities.”

The officers seized the drugs and the vehicles, arrested the drivers, and turned the cases over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

