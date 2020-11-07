67 Migrants Rescued from Abandoned Locked Tractor-Trailer in Texas near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 67 migrants from a locked tractor-trailer found abandoned in Texas near the border with Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Laredo North Border Patrol station shortly after midnight on November 6 received a call for assistance from the Laredo, Texas, Police Department. Agents responded to the location and found an abandoned tractor-trailer parked on a side street in front of a local business, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents heard noises coming from inside the locked trailer. Laredo police officers broke the seal on the rear of the trailer and opened the door. Inside were 76 migrants who had been locked inside with no means of escape and limited air circulation. None of the 67 migrants work masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, photographs of the scene revealed.

67 people illegally present in the U.S., were discovered inside this latched tractor trailer parked outside of a nearby business. This callous and dangerous act is another example of the lack of regard human smugglers have for those they exploit for profit. https://t.co/aTgMpnZz99 — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 6, 2020

Agents conducted immigration interviews and initial medical screenings. The agents determine all 67 to be in good health, officials reported. The interviews identified all 67 to be illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala, officials reported.

“Strong partnerships between law enforcement agencies keeps our community safe and saves lives. I commend these Laredo Police Department officers for their quick response and diligence in locating this vehicle and helping stop another dangerous human smuggling case,” said Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak in a written statement.

Agents arrested the 67 migrants and seized the tractor-trailer.

Under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 67 will likely be returned to Mexico.

