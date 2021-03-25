Fmr. Mexican Border State Governor Pleads Guilty to U.S. Money Laundering Charge

A former governor from Tamaulipas pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge in a U.S. court. The politician is one of two former governors from that border state who was indicted or convicted for bribes, presumably tied to cartels.

On Thursday afternoon, Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba went before U.S. District Judge Hilda Tagle and pleaded guilty to one charge of money laundering conspiracy, court docket information revealed. Initially, Yarrington was facing eight charges tied to bank fraud or money laundering conspiracy. His sentencing has been set for a later date.

Tomas Yarrington served as the governor of Tamaulipas from 1999 to 2005. It was during that time he allegedly funneled millions of dollars from corrupt businessmen and drug traffickers into U.S. bank accounts.

Even after his time in office, Yarrington lived a life of luxury, traveling the world and even having state-funded bodyguards.

According to court information from his initial hearing, Yarrington allegedly earned as much as $132 million. Prosecutors alleged the former politician worked directly with the Gulf Cartel, Los Zetas, and the Beltran Leyva Cartel to help get access to top politicians for favors.

Yarrington is not the only Tamaulipas governor wanted in Texas for money laundering. Former Governor Eugenio Hernandez Flores is currently in a Mexican jail fighting extradition. Hernandez is wanted similar charges alleging he funneled cartel bribes to U.S. accounts and real estate interests.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.