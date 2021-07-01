PHOTOS: Migrants Break into Texas Ranch House near Border, Steal Guns, Ammo

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of migrants who broke into a ranch house and stole handguns, ammunition, and other goods. The agents found the migrants in possession of the weapons and other items.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted photos of three migrants who allegedly broke into a Texas rancher’s home near the border with Mexico. He said the agents found the migrants in possession of two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing that were allegedly stolen from the house.

Yesterday, Sierra Blanca agents responded to a burglarized ranch house with a high probability of an armed encounter and arrested three undocumented non-citizens. The subjects possessed two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing from the house. https://t.co/tQH8vAI2QK pic.twitter.com/VN5MTNdmOc — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 30, 2021

The burglary of the rancher’s home reportedly took place near Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County, Texas, on June 29, according to information provided by Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

“Through extensive training, our Border Patrol Agents are always prepared and ready to respond to various scenarios. Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons, and the undocumented non-citizens,” McGoffin said in a written statement. “With the presence of weapons in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned violent; fortunately, our agents were able to control the encounter and bring it to a peaceful resolution.”

Border Patrol agents contacted the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and took the three migrants into custody for state charges related to Trespassing and Theft of Property, officials stated.

The incident illustrates the danger to Texas border residents emphasized by Governor Greg Abbott during a tour of the border with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” Governor Abbott told Breitbart Texas in an exclusive interview in June. “And amidst reports of even more people coming in across the border, we know we have to step up and do more.”

He said they are hearing from local residents and elected and law enforcement officials that they are seeing things they have never seen before.

“They’re seeing a lot of very bad dangerous people come across the border,” Abbott continued. “People that they are afraid of encountering, people who are causing damage to their fences, their livestock, their crops, their neighborhoods, and their homes.”

“Bad things are happening around here, and so they need help from the state to help them address this exploding crisis.”

The Texas governor pledged “mass arrests” of migrants who illegally cross the border and commit state crimes like the burglary and theft incident above.

“If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested,” Abbott said in a message to migrants thinking of coming to Texas. “You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”

The governor told President Trump on Wednesday that Texas law enforcement officers carried out “40,000 apprehensions of people who’ve come across the border illegally, and they have busted 41 stash houses.” On top of that, Texas police have arrested 1,800 migrants for criminal violations of state law.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.