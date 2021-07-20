Gunmen Kill Western Mexican Journalist — 4th in 2021

Gunmen shot and killed a journalist in the state of Michoacan, marking the fourth murder of a news worker in that country this year. Press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the deadliest places for journalists worldwide.

The murder took place on Monday afternoon when Abraham Mendoza was driving along one of the main avenues on the western side of Morelia, the capital of Michoacan, La Jornada reported.

According to the Michoacan Attorney General’s Office, after the murder, authorities set out a manhunt and were able to capture three gunmen fleeing the scene in a compact car.

Mendoza was well-known locally as a radio journalist who was critical of Mexico’s government. The motive has not been revealed by authorities. Reporters Without Borders publicly condemned the murder and asked for a full investigation.

#Mexico @RSF_inter condemns the murder of the journalist and broadcaster Abraham Mendoza Mendoza, shot dead yesterday in the city of Morelia, in the State of #Michoacán (1/2) https://t.co/6jVKxwaic3 pic.twitter.com/Ze0afdcbhW — RSF (@RSF_inter) July 20, 2021

Various press freedom groups continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media workers. Mendoza’s murder is currently the fourth in 2021 and the 44th since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.