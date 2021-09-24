Texas Migrant Bridge Camp Empty — Some Moved to Other U.S. Border Sectors

DEL RIO, Texas — Border Patrol officials cleared the last remaining migrants on Friday from the infamous camp under the Del Rio International Bridge. At one point earlier this week, the Biden administration detained as many as 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants in squalid conditions under the bridge. Since then, officials moved the migrants to other detention facilities, to Haiti on Title 42 repatriation flights, allowed some to self-deport to Mexico, or released some into the United States with notices to report to an immigration office for expedited removal hearings.

Officials in Del Rio told Breitbart Texas on Friday that they are no longer detaining any of the migrants in the camp under the Del Rio International Bridge. A photo provided by a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the now-empty site. Bulldozers and other heavy equipment moved in Friday to clearing the grounds covered with makeshift shelters and garbage.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Department of Homeland Security officials for information regarding the migrants who had been detained for many days in squalid conditions under the bridge. An immediate response from DHS or CBP was not available.

A source in the Tucson Sector told Breitbart they received approximately 300 migrants from the Del Rio encampment in the past 72 hours. Of those, Border Patrol is currently holding more than 250 in this location. The source reported that in addition to migrants being received from the Del Rio Sector, they apprehended approximately 4,000 migrants in the past seven days.

Breitbart Texas also learned that Border Patrol is detaining a total of approximately 4,500 Haitian migrants in custody at various detention facilities with their control. This includes more than 2,000 to other Texas Border Patrol sectors.

The source noted that children born of Haitian parents living in Chile or other countries may not be counted as Haitian nationals in the figures noted above.

On Thursday, DHS officials reported they had flown 17 repatriation flights to Haiti since Sunday. Those flights returned just under 2,000 Haitian nationals to their home country.

Nearly 4,000 had been removed from the camp to other locations within the purview of CBP.

The number of migrants who voluntarily returned to Mexico has not been disclosed at this time.

