November Migrant Apprehensions Along Southwest Border Jump 140 Percent over Last Year

Apprehensions of migrants by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico jumped 140 percent in November over the previous year. Agents apprehended nearly 166,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry during November — more than the three previous Novembers combined.

During the second month of Fiscal Year 2022, Border Patrol agents apprehended 165,783 migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Southwest Land Border Encounters report released late Friday afternoon. The apprehensions represent an increase of more than four percent over the October apprehensions and a 140 percent increase over the previous year.

Since February, President Joe Biden’s first full month in office and after he ended the Trump-era border security and immigration policies, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 1.7 million migrants. In nine of the first ten months of his administration, agents apprehended well over 150,000 migrants, peaking in July when agents apprehended more than 200,000 migrants.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector continues as the busiest sector in terms of migrant apprehensions with 47,710 apprehensions. This is followed by the Del Rio (29,757), Yuma (22,708), and Tucson (21485) Sectors. The apprehension of migrants in the Yuma Sector in November represents an increase of nearly 2,200 percent over the previous year when agents apprehended only 990 migrants.

The Yuma Sector is currently experiencing an even more massive spike in migrant crossings. Earlier this week, Breibart Texas’ Randy Clark reported Yuma Sector agents apprehended nearly 3,000 migrants from 30 countries over the past weekend. The sudden spike in the sector led Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls to issue an emergency proclamation in an attempt to obtain additional resources to deal with migrants being released into the local area.

“The Border Patrol was quickly overwhelmed by the increase in volume that some attribute to fears the migrants have over the restart of the Trump era Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program,” Clark wrote. “The program was restarted on a limited basis along the southwest border. Although the impact to migrants at present is extremely limited, there is a sense that it may more widely applied to asylum applicants soon.”

Yuma Sector staffing reports leaked to Townhall.com’s Julio Rosas revealed the surge is forcing Border Patrol agents to spend their time away from border security operations as they are forced to perform processing, migrant transport, and humanitarian tasks.

The November apprehensions along the entire southwest border with Mexico included 108,851 single adults (up nearly 80 percent), 43,157 Family Units (up nearly 935 percent), and 13,775 unaccompanied alien children (up nearly 208 percent).

Newly sworn CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus appeared to have made no public comment about the continuing record-level of migrant apprehensions.