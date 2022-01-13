Smugglers in Texas Pack Migrants in Tanker Truck near Border

Laredo South Station agents find 6 migrants hiding in a tanker truck. (U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to find migrants being transported by human smugglers in dangerous situations. In one incident, agents found six inside a tanker truck.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted images of a tanker truck with a group of migrants hiding inside. Laredo Police Department officers called the Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents on January 8 to assist after a traffic stop.

Once on scene, the agents found a group of six migrants hiding inside the tank of the truck, Landrum reported.

Elsewhere in the sector, Cotulla Station Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a white Ford pickup truck, Chief Landrum noted in another tweet. The driver of the truck refused to stop and drove off the road and crashed through two ranch fences near Dilly, Texas.

After processing the scene, the agents learned the truck had been reported stolen out of Pearland, Texas.

Laredo North Station agents also found migrants being transported in dangerous conditions. Chief Landrum tweeted images of a sedan that appeared to be smuggling migrants.

The images show the vehicle with flattened tires and the apprehension of four migrants illegally present in the United States. Some of the migrants were found locked inside the trunk of the sedan.

