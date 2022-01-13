Smugglers in Texas Pack Migrants in Tanker Truck near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to find migrants being transported by human smugglers in dangerous situations. In one incident, agents found six inside a tanker truck.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted images of a tanker truck with a group of migrants hiding inside. Laredo Police Department officers called the Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents on January 8 to assist after a traffic stop.

#USBP agents together with @mylaredopd rescued 6 undocumented individuals from a tanker truck in south Laredo. The incident occurred on Jan. 8, when agents provided assistance to LPD with a vehicle stop. Once on scene, the subjects were discovered inside the tanker.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/WH0BSi5Ba2 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) January 12, 2022

Once on scene, the agents found a group of six migrants hiding inside the tank of the truck, Landrum reported.

Elsewhere in the sector, Cotulla Station Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a white Ford pickup truck, Chief Landrum noted in another tweet. The driver of the truck refused to stop and drove off the road and crashed through two ranch fences near Dilly, Texas.

#USBP agents recover a stolen vehicle out of Pearland, Texas.

Cotulla Station agent encountered a white pickup truck near Dilley, Texas. Before agents could conduct a vehicle stop, the truck increased speed, drove off the road, and rammed through two ranch fences. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/5y3gSLuKct — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) January 12, 2022

After processing the scene, the agents learned the truck had been reported stolen out of Pearland, Texas.

Laredo North Station agents also found migrants being transported in dangerous conditions. Chief Landrum tweeted images of a sedan that appeared to be smuggling migrants.

Over the weekend, US Border Patrol agents intercepted a human smuggling attempt north of Laredo, Texas. Laredo North Station agents initiated a vehicle stop resulting in the appreciation of 4 undocumented individuals, all in the United States illegally. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/qOwXmj1eMB — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) January 12, 2022

The images show the vehicle with flattened tires and the apprehension of four migrants illegally present in the United States. Some of the migrants were found locked inside the trunk of the sedan.