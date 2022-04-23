Search Resumes for Texas Guardsman Missing in Border River

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The search for a missing Texas Army National Guard soldier last seen entering the Rio Grande to rescue a migrant north of Eagle Pass on Friday resumed on Saturday morning. An extensive search involving a Border Patrol dive team and other law enforcement resources was suspended late Friday.

The Texas Military Department said in a written statement that the Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety would assume responsibility for investigating the incident. As reported by Breitbart Texas, the soldier entered the water at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday to rescue a migrant struggling with the strong currents. The female migrant reportedly survived the crossing, according to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber.

A CBP source tells Breitbart Texas a group of migrants was apprehended in the vicinity and that all were later accounted for. The soldier, according to the source, remains the only person missing. Texas Military Department personnel have not identified the missing soldier and are in the process of notifying family members.

The search currently underway involves the Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the local fire department. Air and Marine units from those agencies have been dispatched to aid in the search.

The soldier was deployed as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, performing still watch duties along the riverbank when the incident occurred. Equipment belonging to the soldier including a ballistic vest was found on the banks of the Rio Grande where the soldier entered the water.

Governor Abbott issued the following statement on Friday:

The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available

The tragic incident is but one of the latest concerning the hazards posed by the dangerous currents of the river near Eagle Pass. As reported by Breitbart, nine migrants drowned in one week earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.