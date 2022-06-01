Bodies of 10 Migrants Recovered in One Texas Border Sector over Memorial Weekend

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recovered the remains of 10 migrants over the Memorial Day weekend. At least eight drowned in the Rio Grande on Saturday and Sunday.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekend update recapping the activity of his agents during the Memorial Day weekend. Part of that report revealed that the remains of at least ten migrants were recovered by Border Patrol agents.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Rewind Apprehensions: ​3976

• Gotaways:​​1,652

• Rescues: ​​47

• Deaths: ​​10

• Criminals:​​16 pic.twitter.com/ScxxpINJOX — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) June 1, 2022

At least eight of these deaths occurred as drownings in the Rio Grande on Saturday and Sunday, Breitbart Texas reported.

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that agents recovered the bodies of eight migrants on Saturday and part of Sunday. The recoveries took place in individual incidents.

The source said this is a shockingly high number of deaths in the river during such a short period of time. The source added that agents in the Eagle Pass area of operation are recovering on average of at least one drowning per day.

Multiple drownings are becoming much more commonplace in what is becoming one of the busiest border crossing areas in the country.

During that same period, agents rescued nearly 50 migrants in distress.

One of those, a two-year-old boy, was left abandoned on an island in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

Chief Owens tweeted a video showing agents in Eagle Pass rescuing a two-year-old little boy left abandoned on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande. The chief did not disclose who left the little boy alone on the island in the middle of a river where dozens have drowned in the past weeks.

Agents assigned to the Riverine Unit in Eagle Pass encountered a 2-year-old on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande.

Agents rescued the child, and observed a group of subjects on the north side of the riverbank.

After maternal verification, he was reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/FqmkbyhMHe — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 31, 2022

The video shows an Eagle Pass Riverine Unit agent retrieving the little boy from the island in the river that separates Texas and Mexico. The agents then observe a group of migrants gathered on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande along the riverbank. The agents verified the child as the son of a woman in the group and reunited the mother and child.