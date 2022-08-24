Toddler Drowned, Infant Critical After Migrant Parents Cross Texas Border River

The death toll in Eagle Pass, Texas, continues to climb after Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recovered the body of a three-year-old boy from the Rio Grande. Agents also rescued a two-month-old boy who is listed in critical condition after a near drowning.

The tragic situation occurred as a group of migrants attempted to cross the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grand on Monday, according to a statement from Border Patrol officials provided to Breitbart Texas.

Marine Unit agents observed a woman and a man along the bank near Eagle Pass. As the agents moved the boat into position to recover the migrants, they observed an unresponsive infant floating in the water.

The agents pulled the little boy from the river and began CPR. The boat transported the woman and the infant to a spot on the river where a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician took over treatment.

An EMS crew from the Eagle Pass Fire Department arrived and transported the woman and three-month-old boy to a local hospital, officials stated.

The agents returned to the area where they found the infant and discovered the body of a second child floating in the water, officials stated. The three-year-old boy could not be revived and EMS officials declared him to be deceased at the scene.

The recovery and rescue took place near the International Bridge II, the local newspaper reported. EMS crews transported the infant to the emergency room for treatment. The boy remains in critical condition at the last report.

The death of the toddler and near-drowning of the infant follows reports from Del Rio Sector officials of six other drowning deaths during a five-day period ending on Sunday, Breitbart Texas reported. Agents tell Breitbart they are seeing death rates exceeding one per day for extended periods of time.

The number of migrants who die while crossing or shortly after crossing the border near Eagle Pass caused a local funeral home to stop accepting migrant remains, Breitbart reported.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection source told Breitbart Texas that the director of Memorial Funeral Home reported his facility is beyond capacity and can no longer accept remains of migrants found in the Rio Grande or on nearby ranches.

Earlier this month, Breitbart Texas reported more than 670 migrants died in “horrific” circumstances this year. Of the more than 670 deaths, 60 percent were drownings and exposure. Another 10 percent of the deaths were discovered but the causes were not definitive.